Gear Up for Back to School: Nissan's Aftersales Offer Ensures Safety and Optimal Performance on the Roads

(MENAFN- mslgroup) With the back to school season in full swing and an increase in road traffic, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has rolled out its Back to School offer on Aftersales services. The promotion has been designed to help customers maintain their vehicles in optimal condition hence maximizing their safety and minimizing any potential hazards or hassles on the road.

Through this offer, Nissan owners can enjoy a range of benefits including up to 50% discount on Service and Parts, ensuring cost-effective maintenance for their vehicles. Additionally, customers will receive a complimentary 15-point safety check to identify any potential issues and provide peace of mind during their journeys. The offer also includes free fluids top-up to maintain ideal car performance and safety. Further, Nissan owners will receive a 20% discount on professional car polishing and waxing services to keep their vehicles looking their best.

Whether it's school runs, extracurricular activities, or daily commutes, having a well-maintained vehicle is essential for a stress-free journey. Nissan's Back to School Aftersales offer allows customers to enjoy the best driving experience possible while investing in the safety and reliability of their Nissan vehicle.

To access this limited-time offer, customers can visit Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan service centre in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, or the Western Region.





