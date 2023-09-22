Planet Fitness Opens“Judgement Free” Gym In Powder Springs

ATLANTA (Sept. 22, 2023) – Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is now open in Powder Springs. The center is in Village at Powder Springs shopping center, located at 2667 Powder Springs Rd #114 . Members can join during the club's Grand Opening Sale for only $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment until October 1.

“We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to the Powder Springs community,” said Toby Hines, Planet Fitness Rep.“We offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating environment. We encourage members to check out our new location and see what our Judgement Free Zone® is all about.”

The new club features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers, showers and more. The club also offers PF 360, a small group training solution that gives users fun, unlimited ways to exercise with customization and a wide range of specific training stations combining several popular total-body dynamic exercises. The club is open 24 hours Monday through Thursday, Friday from 12 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day and access to all 2,300+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as massage beds and chairs, wellness pods, tanning and more – all for only $24.99 a month.

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

For more information or to become a member online, please visit PlanetFitnessor follow us on Facebook and Twitte .

About Planet Fitness



Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.



