Stocks In Play

9/22/2023 - 9:54 AM EST - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. : Today announced the open market purchase of 57,000 of its USD $1,000 face value senior secured notes due October 6, 2026, for a purchase price of USD $47.6 million, which represents a 16.5% discount to par, plus accrued interest. The Notes trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TRUL.NT.U". Trulieve Cannabis Corp. shares C.TRUL are trading up $0.32 at $8.52.

