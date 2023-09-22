(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Seagan on the March After Positive Results
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares of the biotech firm rose Friday after the company reported positive topline results from a clinical trial of treatment for patients with previously untreated bladder cancer. The results showed the treatment improved both overall survival and progression-free survival, compared with chemotherapy.
The company, based in Bothell, Washington, pointed to positive topline results from the Phase 3 EV-302 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-A39) for PADCEV ® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in combination with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC), a form of bladder cancer that has spread to surrounding organs or muscles, or other parts of the body. The EV-302 trial enrolled patients with previously untreated la/mUC who were eligible for cisplatin- or carboplatin-containing chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 status.
The EV-302 study met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), compared to chemotherapy. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that OS crossed the pre-specified efficacy boundary at interim analysis. The safety results of the combination are consistent with those of enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab previously reported in cisplatin-ineligible patients with la/mUC.
SGEN shares began Friday up sharply, $6.90, or 3.4%, to $213.30.
