SRM Looking Forward To Toy Fair

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM) shares clear breakeven Friday, in anticipation of the iconic 2023 North American International Toy Fair in New York City from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, unveiling its new 2024 Spring & Summer Sea Life and Zoo Animals collection.

SRM Entertainment will introduce the featured Smurfs and ZoonicornSip with Me kids drinkware product line September 30 thru October 3, 2023 at the North American International Toy Fair in New York City (Booth #2689).

SRM Entertainment's patented Sip With Me children's cups which feature Zoonicorn, Smurfs and other unique and loveable franchise characters are available online, at theme parks, theme restaurants and other retail stores throughout the country.

"We couldn't think of a better venue to display our new Spring collection and branded merchandise to an audience ready to buy!" said Rich Miller, CEO of SRM Entertainment.“We're eager to give the trade industry and press a peek at what we have in store for 2024 while they get their hands on our awesome Sip with Me cups. It unleashes the imagination and kid in all of us!"

SRM, based in Jupiter, Florida, designs, develops and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. The Company provides exclusive custom products that are available worldwide at venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and other attractions.

SRM shares acquired nine cents, or 4.4%, to $2.21.

