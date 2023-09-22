Nine Women Share What It's Like To Have A Miscarriage

There's also a great deal of variation in types of miscarriage and a lack of understanding of this, which often leaves women adrift.

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks. It's estimated that one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage, with most occurring in the first 12 weeks. My research focuses on these early miscarriages.

Approximately 1 in 100 women in the UK experience recurrent miscarriage , which is defined as having three or more miscarriages consecutively. And black women in the UK are 43% more likely than white women to experience a miscarriage.

This article is part of Women's Health Matters , a series about the health and wellbeing of women and girls around the world. From menopause to miscarriage, pleasure to pain the articles in this series will delve into the full spectrum of women's health issues to provide valuable information, insights and resources for women of all ages.

You may be interested in:

Women's pain is often not believed – here's how to make your voice heard when seeking help

When IVF fails it can be devastating – so why do clinics offer so little in the way of support?

Science experiments traditionally only used male mice – here's why that's a problem for women's health

Vaginal bleeding which may be followed by pain in the lower abdomen and cramping are the main signs of a miscarriage. However, 1-5% of pregnancies end in a missed miscarriage: when no pain or bleeding occurs despite the pregnancy not progressing.

This is typically diagnosed by an ultrasound. For a number of the women I interviewed, this happened at their routine 12-week scan. It can be a shocking, unexpected and distressing experience – as Shirley explained:

Nicole described being“gobsmacked” when she was told at her 12-week scan that“there was a sac but nothing else”. She continued:

Many of the women I interviewed spoke about the unwritten“12-week rule” of not disclosing a pregnancy until after this point, in case of complications or loss. But following a miscarriage, many women described this wait as being an unhelpful tradition which left them feeling isolated, as family and friends didn't know what they were going through.

A missed miscarriage is often only picked up on a routine scan, sometimes weeks after the loss. pexels/mart production

For Nicole and Shirley, there was certainty about the pregnancy ending, but this isn't always the case. For some women, a diagnosis of miscarriage may be more drawn out.

Grace went to an Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit when she experienced pain during early pregnancy. She had not experienced any bleeding, but had a feeling that things“weren't quite right”. An ultrasound was unable to locate the pregnancy. She was told her dates might be out and it might be too early to identify the pregnancy, or that it might be a miscarriage. She explained what happened next:

The second blood test revealed that her pregnancy was not continuing, and Grace later miscarried.

Miscarriages are often understood to involve cramping and bleeding followed by the spontaneous expulsion of the foetus or pregnancy tissue. But this scenario rarely, if ever, happened to the women I interviewed. Indeed, miscarriages are often drawn out over days, weeks or even months.

When Miranda first contacted me, she said:

When I first interviewed Miranda, she was still undergoing her miscarriage and did so for six months in total. While her experience is unusual, it illustrates how varied miscarriages can be.

Women are often told a miscarriage“will be like a heavy period”, yet most of the women I interviewed said that this is woefully inaccurate. Grace said:

Many of the women I spoke with felt responsible for their miscarriage, as Liv described:

Anxieties about fertility and future reproduction were common, as was apprehension during subsequent pregnancies. Marianne told me:

From 10-25% of all clinically recognised pregnancies ending in miscarriage. pexels/mart production

Many women also described feelings of failure, as Vicky and Emma did:

However, some women, such as Ruth, also expressed relief following a miscarriage:

In the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit where I was based, after a miscarriage women are offered access to specialist counsellors – a service many made use of and found helpful in navigating their feelings of loss and grief.

The recognition of the way miscarriage affects those who experience it is very welcome because in the past, miscarriage was seen as an unfortunate if routine event – but one that women would and should recover from quickly.

However, over the past 30 years, miscarriage has progressively been framed as the loss of a baby for which the appropriate response is one of bereavement. While many women I interviewed did, indeed, experience grief and distress in the face of their loss, not all did.

This is important because over the 10 years I've been researching miscarriage, I've become concerned that this latter group of women are not served by current clinical and public approaches to pregnancy loss. At times, this results in women feeling as though there is something wrong in the way they are experiencing their miscarriage.

This is why it's important to recognise that, just as the physical experience of miscarriage varies, so too do the emotional and psychological experiences.