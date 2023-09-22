Friday, 22 September 2023 06:31 GMT

EU Special Rep For S. Caucasus To Arrive In Azerbaijan


9/22/2023 10:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

According to the spokesman of the EU special representative, Toivo Klaar's visit to Azerbaijan will take place in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative is currently on a visit to Armenia.

Earlier, on August 16, Toivo Klaar met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

