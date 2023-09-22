EU Special Rep For S. Caucasus To Arrive In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. EU Special
Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia
Toivo Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry told Trend .
According to the spokesman of the EU special representative,
Toivo Klaar's visit to Azerbaijan will take place in the coming
days.
Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative is currently on a visit
to Armenia.
Earlier, on August 16, Toivo Klaar met with Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107122237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.