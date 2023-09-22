Grace Of Nature Tournament Elicits Vivid, Lasting Feelings - Azerbaijani Gymnast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The
"Grace of Nature" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held
in Nakhchivan has provided her with bright and unforgattable
emotions, Banu Aliyeva, the young Azerbaijani athlete told Trend .
“Today was very successful, as I won a gold medal. The
performance went well. I liked the comfortable and spacious hall of
the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex. Before the start, we managed
to conduct a training session on site and practice some elements of
the composition,” said the young gymnast, who took first place in
the program without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2014 (group
C).
The athlete representing the Baku Aquatic Palace emphasized her
delight with Nakhchivan city.
“The city is very beautiful, clean, and spacious. I want to stay
here longer,” she added.
The“Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September
21 through September 22.
About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in
2016–2017), "kids" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-junior" (born in
2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing teams
from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first
international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in
Nakhchivan. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh,
Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.
The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists
in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts
performing in the individual program, as well as in individual
apparatuses among teams in group exercises.
The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
