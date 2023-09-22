Grace Of Nature Tournament Elicits Vivid, Lasting Feelings - Azerbaijani Gymnast

“Today was very successful, as I won a gold medal. The performance went well. I liked the comfortable and spacious hall of the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex. Before the start, we managed to conduct a training session on site and practice some elements of the composition,” said the young gymnast, who took first place in the program without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2014 (group C).

The athlete representing the Baku Aquatic Palace emphasized her delight with Nakhchivan city.

“The city is very beautiful, clean, and spacious. I want to stay here longer,” she added.

The“Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in 2016–2017), "kids" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-junior" (born in 2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.