Friday, 22 September 2023 06:30 GMT

Azerbaijan-EU Energy Mou Is In Place - European Commission Responds To Pro-Armenian Reporters


9/22/2023 10:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The European Union has once again affirmed its commitment to boosting gas imports from Azerbaijan, thereby dispelling the previously discussed speculations of potential sanctions against Azerbaijan.

These speculations arose in response to anti-terror activities in Karabakh implemented by Azerbaijan on September 19-20.

In response to pro-Armenian journalist, Tim McPhie, Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy at the European Commission, reiterated that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the EU back in July 2018 is "in place".

"Gas supply from Azerbaijan accounted for 3 percent of EU's imports in 2022, compared to 2 percent in 2021. And we expect to reach a similar level this year. In 2021, we imported 8.1 bcm of Azerbaijani gas, while in 2022 we received 11.3 bcm. So there is an increase. We have a memorandum of understanding in place, which implies the increase of Azerbaijani gas supplies to 20 bcm by 2027, as well as broader cooperation in renewable energy," he said at a briefing.

Further speaking, McPhie also clarified for pro-Armenian media present at a briefing that "there is no Russian gas in those supplies the EU imports from Azerbaijan".

"This is a matter of volumes. The volume of gas which is exported from Russia to Azerbaijan is significantly smaller than what we are importing from Azerbaijan, so there is no Russian gas in those supplies," he explained.

MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107122235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search