Azerbaijan-EU Energy Mou Is In Place - European Commission Responds To Pro-Armenian Reporters

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The European
Union has once again affirmed its commitment to boosting gas
imports from Azerbaijan, thereby dispelling the previously
discussed speculations of potential sanctions against
Azerbaijan.
These speculations arose in response to anti-terror activities
in Karabakh implemented by Azerbaijan on September 19-20.
In response to pro-Armenian journalist, Tim McPhie, Spokesperson
for Climate Action and Energy at the European Commission,
reiterated that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between
Azerbaijan and the EU back in July 2018 is "in place".
"Gas supply from Azerbaijan accounted for 3 percent of EU's
imports in 2022, compared to 2 percent in 2021. And we expect to
reach a similar level this year. In 2021, we imported 8.1 bcm of
Azerbaijani gas, while in 2022 we received 11.3 bcm. So there is an
increase. We have a memorandum of understanding in place, which
implies the increase of Azerbaijani gas supplies to 20 bcm by 2027,
as well as broader cooperation in renewable energy," he said at a
briefing.
Further speaking, McPhie also clarified for pro-Armenian media
present at a briefing that "there is no Russian gas in those
supplies the EU imports from Azerbaijan".
"This is a matter of volumes. The volume of gas which is
exported from Russia to Azerbaijan is significantly smaller than
what we are importing from Azerbaijan, so there is no Russian gas
in those supplies," he explained.
