I Firmly Trust President Ilham Aliyev, He Is Man Of His Word - Armenian From Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Baku
Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical
video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest of the program was Artur Agajanov, an ethnic Armenian
who was born and raised in the Khojavand district of
Azerbaijan.
Speaking about Azerbaijan's recent anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh, he said it was a forced measure.
"I know that in Karabakh, not all Armenians accepted the
separatist regime. The separatists were always hoping for someone.
The first time Azerbaijan sent a food shipment for the Armenian
residents of Karabakh, it was necessary to accept it and negotiate.
What were they hoping for? This is some kind of tragicomedy. These
separatists lack logic and wisdom. And the Armenian residents of
Karabakh are hostages to this situation," he said.
Artur Agajanov believes that the faster the reintegration, the
better.
"I unequivocally believe in the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, he is a man of his word. I am sure that the reintegration
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh will begin, and most
importantly, I believe in the President of Azerbaijan. I would like
to return and live in Karabakh and be useful," he added.
Trend presents the full issue of the program.
