I Firmly Trust President Ilham Aliyev, He Is Man Of His Word - Armenian From Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The guest of the program was Artur Agajanov, an ethnic Armenian who was born and raised in the Khojavand district of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's recent anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, he said it was a forced measure.

"I know that in Karabakh, not all Armenians accepted the separatist regime. The separatists were always hoping for someone. The first time Azerbaijan sent a food shipment for the Armenian residents of Karabakh, it was necessary to accept it and negotiate. What were they hoping for? This is some kind of tragicomedy. These separatists lack logic and wisdom. And the Armenian residents of Karabakh are hostages to this situation," he said.

Artur Agajanov believes that the faster the reintegration, the better.

"I unequivocally believe in the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, he is a man of his word. I am sure that the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh will begin, and most importantly, I believe in the President of Azerbaijan. I would like to return and live in Karabakh and be useful," he added.

Trend presents the full issue of the program.

