Qatar Participates In UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting On Universal Health Coverage

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level meeting on universal health coverage at the United Nations General Assembly.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of Public Health and Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari.

The meeting endorsed a political declaration to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage by 2030.

Speaking at the meeting, HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari said: "The Political Declaration on Achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 is a strong foundation for accelerating the fulfilment of our shared commitments in this regard."

She stressed the need to intensify collective efforts to strengthen commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, focusing attention on achieving universal health coverage, a key pillar in providing quality health care for all.

Her Excellency highlighted the State of Qatar's firm commitment to taking decisive action at the national level to meet the requirements of the 2030 Agenda, adding: "We have achieved important goals in our journey towards achieving our development goals, and the State of Qatar has presented, on three occasions, voluntary national assessments that provide transparent insights on the progress we have made and our leading efforts in strengthening development partnerships."

She added: "Recognizing the importance of multilateral cooperation towards achieving universal health coverage, the State of Qatar has provided the necessary assistance to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for the population and groups most in need of care. Our humanitarian assistance and urgent medical support have extended to many countries, and the Qatar Fund for Development has allocated more than US$140 million to support healthcare institutions and programs of international organizations."

Her Excellency added: "Under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar has succeeded in responding efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have learned valuable lessons, which we are keen to share with the international community.

"The whole-of-government approach and robust healthcare system have enabled us to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and maintain one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. Our country has also contributed significantly to the global understanding of COVID-19 infections and vaccines through many high-level scientific studies published in leading medical journals. We have been successful in hosting world-class events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and through careful planning and dedicated effort from all stakeholders, we have been able to minimize any significant impact of the pandemic on the health of the population nationally and internationally."

She concluded her speech by stressing the State of Qatar's firm position in supporting cooperation with the international community to achieve the common goals.

The High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage aimed to provide an opportunity for countries and stakeholders to renew efforts to achieve health for all, and the adoption of the Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage was a key support for the international community's efforts in this regard.