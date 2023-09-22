Biopesticides (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides) Market - Global Forecast To 2028

The biopesticides market is on a robust growth trajectory, set to increase from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.9 billion by 2028, boasting a compelling CAGR of 15.9%.

This comprehensive report dissects the market through various lenses, including formulation, type, crop type, source, mode of application, and region. It dives deep into competitive landscapes, end-use analyses, and company profiles, unraveling emerging segments, high-growth regions, government initiatives, and the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that shape this dynamic sector.

Key industry players undergo meticulous scrutiny, shedding light on their business overview, solutions, services, strategic maneuvers like contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments within the biopesticides market. Additionally, this report goes the extra mile by conducting a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the biopesticides market ecosystem.

The Asia Pacific region, known for its diverse crops and high pest pressures, fuels strong demand for effective pest control solutions. Biopesticides have emerged as targeted alternatives for managing specific pests and diseases while minimizing environmental harm.

For instance, Bacillus thuringiensis-based biopesticides have successfully controlled the rice stem borer, a major pest in rice cultivation. Furthermore, the rise of organic farming in the region has amplified the use of biopesticides in pest management strategies, meeting consumer demand for organic produce and propelling market growth.

Consumer preferences for organic, pesticide-free food have become a driving force behind the biopesticides market's surge. Organic crop producers heavily rely on biopesticides to satisfy consumer expectations and adhere to stringent organic certification standards. Additionally, the global call for sustainable agricultural practices has significantly boosted biopesticides' adoption.

These eco-friendly alternatives align seamlessly with the quest for sustainable farming by mitigating environmental impacts, solidifying their role in the future of agriculture.

Biofungicides are the second largest segment among types of biopesticides in 2022

The increasing consumer demand for food products free from pesticide residues has contributed to the rising popularity of biofungicides. Biofungicides are favored as they leave minimal to no residue on crops. Copper-based biofungicides, like Bordeaux mixture, have been widely employed in organic farming for many years to effectively control fungal diseases without leaving harmful residues.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of sustainable farming practices has further propelled the demand for biofungicides. These eco-friendly solutions align with integrated pest management (IPM) strategies and organic farming principles. For instance, biofungicides derived from Trichoderma species, such as Trichoderma harzianum, offer dual benefits by effectively combating diseases like Fusarium and Rhizoctonia while promoting plant growth and enhancing soil health.

The application of biopesticides in fruits & vegetables is accounting for the largest share in the crop type segment

The demand for pesticide-free and residue-free fruits and vegetables is rising among consumers. Biopesticides, derived from natural sources, provide a safer alternative to chemical pesticides while leaving minimal residues on crops. This meets the growing preference for healthier and more sustainable food choices.

Fruits and vegetables rely on beneficial insects for pollination and pest control, and biopesticides pose minimal risks to these organisms, ensuring their survival and maintaining ecological balance. Additionally, many biopesticides have shorter pre-harvest intervals, allowing farmers to manage pests closer to harvest time without exceeding residue limits, providing flexibility in pest and disease management.

