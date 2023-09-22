Italian American One Voice Coalition Reports Another Success Columbus Day Preserved In Apopka, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IAOVC Reports Success in Preserving Columbus Day in Apopka, FL
Italian American One Voice Coalition Defends Columbus and Italian American Civil Rights Across the USA
IAOVC Thanks Apopka City Council for preserving Columbus Day
IAOVC thanks the Apopka City Council!
NORTHVALE, NJ, US, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Northvale, NJ - The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America's largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, was recently advised that the Apopka, Florida City Council would be considering a vote to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
IAOVC launched an effort and immediately began contacting Apopka elected officials. IAOVC President, Andre' DiMino contacted each of the City Council members explaining the importance of Columbus as an iconic symbol to Italian Americans as well as facts debunking the false narrative about Columbus. City Commissioner Alexander Smith of Seat 1 of Apopka City Council took the time to communicate with IAOVC about the issue.
After Wednesday night's Apopka City Council meeting where the vote was taken, IAOVC was pleased to receive the following message from Commissioner Smith,“Yes, the issue was resolved. We are leaving Columbus Day as is. We are adding Indigenous Peoples Day to the City calendar for August 9 of each year.”
IAOVC sincerely thanks the Apopka City Council, and especially City Commissioner Alexander Smith, for preserving Columbus Day!
“We are extremely pleased that the Apopka City Council responded favorably to our plea to preserve Columbus Day for Italian Americans, and actually for all Americans,” commented DiMino.“We thank each of the elected officials who voted for Columbus Day and especially Commissioner Smith for his kind cooperation.”
The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American civil rights, heritage and culture. In its over 30-year history IAOVC has fought back and has defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate and make a tax-deductible donation.
IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest,” to individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of“Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations, where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Digest at no charge, email your request to or fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
ADM Tronics
+1 201-767-6040
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107122195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.