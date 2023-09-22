Blister Packaging Market To Reach US$ 15 Billion By 2028 Driven By The Growing Pharmaceutical Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The global blister packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from US$10.214 billion in 2021 to US$14.496 billion by 2028. The global blister packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from US$10.214 billion in 2021 to US$14.496 billion by 2028.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global blister packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$14.496 billion by 2028.
The global blister packaging market is thriving owing to increased demand for product security, particularly in pharmaceuticals, and the need for reliable packaging in temperature-variable environments. Innovative technologies like RFID tags enhance security, while consumer demand for user-friendly packaging and regulatory compliance drive market growth. Rising demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care products in industrialized regions further boosts the market. Additionally, efforts to address environmental concerns through recyclable materials development contribute to the market's expansion.
Blister packaging is a type of packaging that consists of a thermoformed plastic shell or blister and a printed card backing Blister packaging is extensively used across a range of industries, like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food, and beverages, as well as consumer goods. Blister packaging offers several advantages, such as excellent product visibility, protection against tampering, and resistance to moisture and other environmental factors.
The market is witnessing several product launches and multiple innovations, for instance in April 2023, MAX Solutions, Inc. introduced MAX Ecobliste, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic blister packs. This innovative solution combines a fiber-top card and a PaperFoam tray, both of which are recyclable, with the tray itself being compostable. MAX Ecoblister offers brand owners advanced design options and unlimited color choices, making it suitable for delivering a high-end consumer experience in an environmentally responsible way. MAX Solutions' partnership with PaperFoam® enables brand owners to source a complete solution with production capabilities in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Similarly, in October 2022, TekniPlex Healthcare introduced a fully transparent, mechanically recyclable mid-barrier blister package, which is the first of its kind to be certified as recyclable. This blister package combines a polyolefin blister film with a barrier PP (polypropylene) lidding film. It is designed for use in pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, nutraceuticals, supplements, and personal care products that require mid-level barrier protection.
The blister packaging market, based on its type, is segmented into three main categories namely compartment, slide, and wallet.
The blister packaging market, based on its material, is divided into four segments, which include PVC, PVDC, PP, and others.
The blister packaging market, based on the technology, is segmented into two main categories namely cold-form and thermoformed.
The global animation market, by end-user, is segmented into three main categories which include consumer goods, food, and pharmaceuticals.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the blister packaging market. Particularly, the Indian blister packaging market is poised for significant growth due to the aging population in India, coupled with advancements in medical technology and healthcare, which has led to an increased demand for pharmaceutical products. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund suggests that the number of elderly persons in India is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026. Blister packaging, known for its protective qualities against contamination and tampering, is particularly crucial for the elderly population with weakened immune systems. Notably, in May 2020, Constantia Flexibles established the world's first sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, meeting global sustainability requirements, and further boosting the blister packaging market in the region.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the global blister packaging market that have been covered and analyzed include Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock, Honeywell International LLC, Tekni-Plex Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Constantia Flexibles, Mister Blister, VisiPak, Ecobliss Holding BV, Catty Corporation, perlen packaging, Schreiner Group, Powerpack Industries LLC, Hangzhou Xunda Clamshell Packaging Co., Ltd., Luoyang Dirante Pharmaceutical Packaging Material Co., Ltd.Vinpac Innovations, and Uniworth Enterprises LLP. among others.
The market analytics report segments the global blister packaging market as follows:
.By Type
oCompartment
oSlide
oWallet
.By Material
oPVC
oPVDC
oPP
oOthers
.By Technology
oCold-Form
oThermoformed
.By End User
oConsumer Goods
oFood
oPharmaceuticals
.By Geography
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.Germany
.United Kingdom
.France
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.South Korea
.India
.Taiwan
.Thailand
.Indonesia
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Amcor Limited
.Sonoco Products Company
.WestRock
.Honeywell International LLC
.Tekni-Plex Inc.
.Dow Chemical Company
.Klöckner Pentaplast Group
.Constantia Flexibles
.Mister Blister
.VisiPak
.Ecobliss Holding BV
.Catty Corporation
.perlen packaging
.Schreiner Group
.Powerpack Industries LLC
.Hangzhou Xunda Clamshell Packaging Co., Ltd.
.Luoyang Dirante Pharmaceutical Packaging Material Co., Ltd.
.Vinpac Innovations
.Uniworth Enterprises LLP
