Hannover House Closes 10-Picture Deal With ROKU For U.K., Ireland

Vivian Schilling portrays a lady-gunslinger in the western-family feature, SAVAGE LAND, part of a multi-title licensing placement with ROKU from Hannover House.

The late screen legend Anne Heche delivers a powerful and touching performance in "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse," from Hannover House.

Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson checks out a shot during production of NATIVE FABLES, now in production for release in spring 2024.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Eric Parkinson

Hannover House, Inc.

+1 818-481-5277

