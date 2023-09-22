Hannover House Closes 10-Picture Deal With ROKU For U.K., Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vivian Schilling portrays a lady-gunslinger in the western-family feature, SAVAGE LAND, part of a multi-title licensing placement with ROKU from Hannover House.
The late screen legend Anne Heche delivers a powerful and touching performance in "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse," from Hannover House.
Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson checks out a shot during production of NATIVE FABLES, now in production for release in spring 2024.
Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE) As video-on-demand outlets continue to expand worldwide, the international sales and licensing rights within the Hannover House library will see significantly greater monetization over the years” - Desiree Garnier, President of Hannover's MyFlix DivisionSAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) has finalized the placement of ten films from the company's library with ROKU, for release into the U.K. and Ireland. The sale was initiated during the Cannes market in May and finally closed this week.
Titles licensed under the agreement include“Savage Land,”“Future Shock,”“Samurai: The Last Warrior” and seven others from Hannover House. ROKU is also looking at over one hundred additional titles from the Hannover House library for possible licensing into these two territories and other European markets in the future.
“This is great news for our program suppliers and company shareholders,” said Desiree Garnier, president of the Hannover House MyFlix division.“As video-on-demand outlets continue to expand worldwide, the international sales and licensing rights within the Hannover House library will see significantly greater monetization over the years,” she concluded.
Hannover House has over four-hundred titles in the company's library of distribution or sales agency rights, which licensing grants are primarily limited to the North American territory. However, all original productions from Hannover House, and many third-party licensed titles, also include international distribution and sales rights.
Roku, Inc. of San Jose, California has grown their hugely successful hardware and streaming device business into a major supplier of programming in territories around the world. Titles licensed by Roku from studios and producers can be streamed directly to homes using the Roku hardware of many brands of Roku-enabled smart televisions. Current annualized revenues for Roku have been reported at $3.21-billion by the company.
Hannover House was formed in 1993 and has grown and evolved over the years in response to changing trends in media and entertainment distribution. The company has found success in recent years with facilitating independent feature productions such as the upcoming USA theatrical and streaming release of“WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse,” starring Anne Heche.
