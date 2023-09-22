To Endure And Survive -Miss Kelly's Life Story Is One Of Courage And Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Miss Kelly is an entrepreneur, an author, a victim, but most importantly, a survivor. With the courage and strength that she found within and in her faith in God, after years of looking, she shares her story with the world in her newly published book, The Goat that Escaped and Survived.
The book details her life as an abuse victim who experienced neglect, isolation, abandonment, gaslighting, and sexual harassment throughout her life. Eventually, she learned how to love herself and heal from all the trauma she went through. The Goat that Escaped and Survived is a hope for all the readers out there struggling to get out of abusive relationships of whatever nature, familial, platonic, or romantic.
Miss Kelly, in her book, emphasizes the importance of healthy relationships through references from the Bible, both the Old Testament and the New Testament. She discusses the act of scapegoating and how it is something that has been going on since before the time Jesus Christ sacrificed his life to ask for forgiveness for his people. Growing up with a narcissistic and controlling mother and an abusive father, Kelly's experiences shaped her into the person she is today after years of struggling and finding ways to cope and fill the hollowness inside her heart.
The Goat That Escaped and Survived is a memoir as well as a powerful statement for abuse victims and people with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that there is hope for a brighter future and that it is only attainable if they ask for help. Recognizing and admitting to being in trouble is the first step in recovery. Kelly encourages her readers to not hesitate in reaching out a hand to those in need and accepting help from others when provided, no matter how difficult the act may be.
Her book discusses verses from the Bible in order to explain what an ideal relationship between parents and their child, a husband and wife, and with oneself looks like. As well as how a person can heal from the trauma and hurt caused by people for whom we care. She shares how her own recovery was non-linear and full of lapses, where she turned to the familiar unhealthy ways of using alcohol and sex to cope.
Despite having a successful career as a federal employee and commercially, she still felt desolate and unable to move on from what had been done to her. It was then that she turned to God and the people around her who genuinely wanted to help her. Having faith in God and Jesus Christ, Kelly found reassurance that she was not unrecoverable and that there was still hope. Her book is a source of courage for the people and an example that no matter how bad things seem, they will eventually get better.
Miss Kelly's The Goat That Escaped and Survived is now available on Amazon:
