Gateway Fiber Increases Internet Speeds For Customers, Launches Symmetrical Multi-Gig Offering

For existing customers, the speed increases happened automatically and with no increase in their monthly rate. The 250 Mbps speed tier increased to 300 Mbps, while the 500 Mbps jumped up to 600 Mbps. New customers will receive the benefit of faster speeds for the same simple, flat-rate price.

Customers looking for speeds faster than 1 Gig can now choose the new 2 Gig service, designed for heavy gamers and those who work from home and need to upload and download large files quickly. Gateway Fiber's multi-gig fiber internet service will be available to residential immediately and business customers by early October.

Chris Surdo, Gateway Fiber's President, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement. "At Gateway Fiber, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible online experience," Surdo said. "The launch of these new speeds is a testament to our commitment to bringing more value to our customers. At a time when other internet providers are raising rates, we are increasing speeds instead."

Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative impact of this advancement on the local community. "Our team has worked tirelessly to make multi-gig fiber internet a reality, and we are thrilled to see the positive changes it will bring. The possibilities are limitless. This launch marks a pivotal moment in Gateway Fiber's journey, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter with our customers."

As internet use grows and bandwidth demands increase, Gateway Fiber remains dedicated to pioneering innovative technologies that shape the future of connectivity. The launch of multi-gig fiber internet speeds is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Residents can sign up for new multi-gig service by visiting GatewayFiber. Current customers who wish to upgrade can call Gateway Fiber at 888-201-4339. New business speeds will be announced and available at the end of September.

For more information about Gateway Fiber internet, visit gatewayfiberor @gatewayfiber on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.

SOURCE Gateway Fiber