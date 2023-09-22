Greening The Road: Clean Range Extenders Drive Growth In The Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market

The global electric vehicle (EV) range extender market reached a size of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it is expected to grow to US$ 2.5 billion by 2028, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Electric Vehicle Range Extenders and Their Significance

Electric vehicles (EVs), particularly battery electric vehicles (BEVs), often face challenges related to limited range due to battery capacity. This limitation hinders their widespread adoption. Electric vehicle range extenders address this issue by providing additional power to charge the vehicle's battery.

These range extenders are essentially auxiliary power units (APUs) equipped with an onboard fuel converter that generates electrical energy from a liquid fuel, such as gasoline. Range extenders allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce the size of the battery, lowering the capital cost of BEVs.

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Trends

Several key trends are influencing the growth of the electric vehicle range extender market:

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on several factors:

By Type:



Fuel Cell Range Extender

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Range Extender Others

By Component:



Battery Pack

Power Converter

Generator Electric Motor

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle

By Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the electric vehicle range extender market include AB Volvo, AVL, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Ceres Power, Emoss Mobile Systems B.V. (Precision Camshafts Limited), General Motors Company, Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Groupe Renault), and Rheinmetall AG.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Key Attributes: