Velan Inc.: Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023.
The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800 - 945-0427 and quoting the reservation number 22028032 . The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company's website under the Investor Relations section ( ). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 . Enter reservation number 22028032 then follow the system prompts.
