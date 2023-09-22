Preventing Blood Loss: The Growing Role Of Antifibrinolytic Drugs In Gynecology, Surgery, And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antifibrinolytic drugs market reached a size of US$ 16.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it is expected to grow to US$ 21.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.
Antifibrinolytic Drugs and Their Applications
Antifibrinolytic drugs are pharmaceutical medicines used to promote the formation of blood clots, preventing fibrinolysis (the breakdown of blood clots) and blockages in arteries and veins. These drugs work by inhibiting the activation of plasminogen, which, in turn, prevents the lysis of fibrin and maintains clot stability. They find applications in various medical scenarios, including: Treatment of Hemorrhages: Antifibrinolytic drugs are used to treat bleeding disorders, vascular tumors, and heavy menstrual bleeding. Control of Bleeding during Surgeries: They are employed to control bleeding during or after invasive surgical procedures. Management of Mucosal Bleeding: Antifibrinolytic drugs are crucial for managing mucosal bleeding in the oropharynx, nose, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and uterine-vaginal linings.
These drugs are widely utilized across hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.
Market Trends Driving Growth
Several key trends are driving the growth of the antifibrinolytic drugs market: Rising Incidence of Accidents and Traumas: An increase in road accidents, traumas, and various bleeding disorders is a significant factor driving the demand for antifibrinolytic drugs. These medications play a crucial role in preventing blood loss in these critical situations. Applications in Menorrhagia and Surgeries: Antifibrinolytic drugs are increasingly adopted for preventing blood loss in women with menorrhagia (heavy menstrual bleeding) and during cardiovascular and neurosurgeries. Their effectiveness in preventing clot lysis is a key driver. Growing Health Awareness: Increased health consciousness and awareness about treatment options for hereditary angioedema and hemophilia are contributing to market growth. Technological Advancements: The development of innovative oral and intravenous antifibrinolytic drug variants with enhanced efficacy and bio-absorbability is positively impacting market growth. Aging Population: The rising geriatric population is driving the demand for antifibrinolytic drugs, as the elderly are more susceptible to bleeding disorders. Healthcare Infrastructure Improvement: Significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure are creating more opportunities for the use of antifibrinolytic drugs.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on various factors:
By Indication:
Gynecology Hereditary Angioedema Fibrinolytic Response Testing Surgeries Others
By Form:
By End User:
Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers Others
By Region:
North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the antifibrinolytic drugs market include ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Viatris Inc., and Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report What is the current size of the global antifibrinolytic drugs market? What is the expected growth rate of the market from 2023 to 2028? What factors are driving the global antifibrinolytic drugs market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market? What are the key indications for the use of antifibrinolytic drugs? What forms of antifibrinolytic drugs are available? Who are the major end users of these drugs? Which regions are key in the global antifibrinolytic drugs market?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 139
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $16.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $21.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market
Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market Tags Aminocaproic Acid Antifibrinolytic Hematological Drugs Pharmaceutical Companies Pharmaceutical Company Pharmaceuticals id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107122166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.