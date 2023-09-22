Preventing Blood Loss: The Growing Role Of Antifibrinolytic Drugs In Gynecology, Surgery, And More

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market reached a size of US$ 16.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it is expected to grow to US$ 21.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Antifibrinolytic Drugs and Their Applications

Antifibrinolytic drugs are pharmaceutical medicines used to promote the formation of blood clots, preventing fibrinolysis (the breakdown of blood clots) and blockages in arteries and veins. These drugs work by inhibiting the activation of plasminogen, which, in turn, prevents the lysis of fibrin and maintains clot stability. They find applications in various medical scenarios, including:

These drugs are widely utilized across hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

Market Trends Driving Growth

Several key trends are driving the growth of the antifibrinolytic drugs market:

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

By Indication:



Gynecology

Hereditary Angioedema

Fibrinolytic Response Testing

Surgeries Others

By Form:



Oral Injectable

By End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers Others

By Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the antifibrinolytic drugs market include ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Viatris Inc., and Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc.

