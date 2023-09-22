Super Lawyers Honors Five Trial Lawyers From Nachawati Law Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Five trial lawyers from Nachawati Law Group have earned 2023 Super Lawyers honors based on their work in personal injury and multidistrict litigation. We're proud that our hard work and advocacy on behalf of clients has not gone unnoticed by our attorney peers.” - Trial Lawyer Majed NachawatiDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Firm partners Majed Nachawati , Darren McDowell, Steve Schulte, Gibbs Henderson and Gale Pearson earn repeat selection to respected legal guide
Nachawati Law Group is proud to announce that firm partners Majed Nachawati, Darren McDowell, Steve Schulte, Gibbs Henderson and Gale Pearson have been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers guide.
With a rigorous selection process designed to identify the top five percent of practicing attorneys by practice group, the annual Super Lawyers listing has become one of the most-respected guides to the legal industry. Selection is based on peer nominations followed by a comprehensive vetting process and final blue-ribbon panel review.
The 2023 Nachawati Law Group honorees include:
Firm founder Majed Nachawati: Class Action/Mass Torts, Personal Injury-Products. Mr. Nachawati has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers since 2015 and was recognized among the Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2010 to 2015.
Partner Gibbs Henderson: Personal Injury-Products, Personal Injury-Individuals. Mr. Henderson has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers since 2021 and was recognized by Super Lawyers Rising Stars four years prior to 2021.
Partner Darren McDowell: Class Actions/Mass Torts, Personal Injury-Products, Criminal Defense. Mr. McDowell has earned Texas Super Lawyers honors since 2020 and was recognized by Rising Stars four times prior to 2020.
Senior Counsel Gale Pearson: Class Action/Mass Torts, Environment Litigation, and State, Local & Municipal Litigation. Ms. Pearson has been honored by Minnesota Super Lawyers since 2015.
Partner Steve Schulte: Personal Injury – Products. Mr. Schulte has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers since 2020 and was recognized by Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2014 to 2019.
“Our team has developed a national reputation for leadership and results in some of the most impactful litigation in courts today,” Mr. Nachawati said.“We're proud that our hard work and advocacy on behalf of clients has not gone unnoticed by our attorney peers.”
Nachawati Law Group is active in high-profile mass tort and injury litigation in venues across the U.S. on behalf of individuals who have been harmed by dangerous products and negligent practices. The firm has been ranked among the Top 3 most active litigation firms in product defect litigation for five years straight, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit .
