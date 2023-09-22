Mobile Travel Booking Boom: Trends And Insights 2031 | Tripadvisor LLC, Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Expedia, Inc.

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mobile Travel Booking Market by Application (Vacation Packages, Accommodation Booking, Transportation Booking, Others), by Payment Mode (Debit/Credit Card, UPI, E-Wallets, Others), by Tourism Type (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global mobile travel booking market was valued at $228.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $612.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



The rise in the penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, growth in the global travel and tourism industry, the rising disposable income and middle-class population, the increase in the demand for personalized experiences, and the use of AI and machine learning to improve customer service drive the global mobile travel booking market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global mobile travel booking market share .

Mobile travel booking refers to the process of booking travel-related services, such as flights, hotels, rental cars, and activities, using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. The mobile travel booking market has seen significant growth over the years, driven by several key trends and growth factors. One major mobile travel booking market trend is the increase in adoption of mobile devices, as more people own smartphones and tablets, there is a growing trend toward using these devices for travel booking. Another factor is the surge in demand for personalized experiences, due to which travelers are increasingly looking for personalized experiences, and mobile devices are well-suited for delivering personalized content and recommendations.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:



The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global mobile travel booking market based on application, payment mode, tourism type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the transportation booking segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global mobile travel booking market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the vacation packages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses accommodation booking, vacation packages, and other segments.

Based on payment mode, the debit/credit card segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global mobile travel booking market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. The UPI segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on tourism type, the domestic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global mobile travel booking market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the international segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global mobile travel booking market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. The same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses Europe, North America, and the LAMEA region.



Leading market players of the global mobile travel booking market analyzed in the research include Booking.com, HostelworldLimited, Expedia, inc., Skyscanner Ltd., Airbnb, Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Laterooms, MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD., and TripAdvisor LLC, Trip.com.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile travel booking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile travel booking market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing mobile travel booking market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the mobile travel booking market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global mobile travel booking market, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Inquiry before Buying:



Mobile Travel Booking Market Report Highlights

Application

Vacation Packages

Accommodation Booking

Transportation Booking

Others

Payment Mode

Debit/Credit Card

UPI

E-Wallets

Others

Tourism Type

Domestic

International

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players:

Airbnb, Inc., Booking.com, Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., HostelworldLimited, Laterooms, Expedia, inc., MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD., Skyscanner Ltd , TripAdvisor LLC, Trip

Most Top Reports:

Gift Cards Market:

Impact Investing Market:

Surety Market:

Banking CRM Software Market:

Bancassurance Market :

WealthTech Solutions Market:

Payroll Outsourcing Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



aboli

8007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn