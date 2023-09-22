Reba Holdings Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Canton Crossing II For $8 Million

Reba Holdings Logo

Local Investor and Developer Jeremy Landsman Enhances Iconic Canton Property

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Reba Holdings, a prominent local investor and developer, is delighted to announce its recent acquisition of the renowned Canton Crossing II property for a sum of $8 million. The transaction, completed in late July, marks a significant step in the company's commitment to enhancing the local real estate landscape.

The impressive 80,000-square-foot red brick complex, located at 3301 Boston St. in Canton, was previously the headquarters of Howard Bank and underwent a change in ownership following the acquisition of Howard Bancorp by First National Bank of Pennsylvania in January 2022.

Jeremy Landsman, the visionary behind this acquisition, has outlined his plans for the property, which involve cosmetic improvements as well as working with H&R Retail , the largest retail-only real estate brokerage firm in the greater Maryland, Washington, DC and Virginia region to place ideal tenants that will thrive in the space and enhance the community. Landsman is also known for his revitalization efforts in the Hampden area of Baltimore, including the recent launch of the Good Neighbor coffee shop and connected boutique hotel, greenhouse, design garage and store featuring both international and local artists and craftsmen.

Landsman reflected on his decision to invest in Canton, saying, "Canton has continued to grow. I opened my first office nearby in 2003, and over the years, it has transformed into a truly magical place with landmarks like the CareFirst tower, the Merritt tower, an amazing gym, and local favorites like DiPasquale's. Its proximity to Interstate 95 adds to its appeal."

Family and community are extremely important to Reba Holdings and Jeremy Landsman, with the father of two stating“I want to help communities grow into places I am excited to be and take my family. Whether it is the Baltimore region, DC metro area, or South Florida there are these amazing vibrant communities that I feel lucky to contribute to. Land developments that support tenants to thrive make it a better place for everyone and that is why I love this business.”

Reba Holdings is excited to move forward with the upgrades to the Canton Crossing II development this fall, contributing to the ongoing transformation and prosperity of this vibrant community.

About Reba Holdings :

Reba Holdings is a local investor and developer that unlocks value in commercial real estate opportunities throughout MD, DC, and VA.

