Electric Kick Scooter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Global Market Report 2023" is a comprehensive resource. According to TBRC's forecast, the market will reach $4.34 billion in 2027 with a 12.2% CAGR.

The electric kick scooter market expansion results from the rising electric vehicle trend. Europe is anticipated to dominate this market. Key players: Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Samsung, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, SYNNEX Corporation, Accenture plc.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Segments

. By Type: Foldable Kick Scooters, Off-Road Kick Scooters, All-Terrain Kick Scooters, Three-Wheel Kick Scooters, Other Types

. By Battery Type: Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Other Battery Types

. By Voltage: Less Than 25V, 25V To 50V, More Than 50V

. By Application: Personal, Rental

. By End User: Kids, Adults

. By Geography: The global electric kick scooter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A popular choice for its mobility, eco-friendliness, and lightness, an electric kick-scooter is a two-wheeled electric vehicle with a 24 km/h maximum speed and a motor not exceeding 500 watts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electric Kick Scooter Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Kick Scooter Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Kick Scooter Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

