NPNA Public-Private Partnership Aims to help 300,000 Eligible Houstonians Apply for U.S. Citizenship
Loke G bears witness to History being made in Houston for New Americans as NPNA organizes a power move. Becoming a U.S. Citizen is an important step towards full participation in our society. Lawful permanent residents contribute significantly to our city's cultural diversity and economic growth.” - Mayor Sylvester Turner.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A momentous day in the City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner proudly proclaimed September 19, 2023, as Citizenship Day. Harris County celebrated the national observance with a resolution on August 29. This significant declaration highlights the city's ongoing efforts and dedication to the immigrant community, and this local government. As the city counsel members each shared a thought, there were many personal stories of immigration, hard-work, and rewards, along with the remembrance of struggles they had to overcome to be United States Citizens.
The City of Houston stands as a member of Cities and Counties for Citizenship (CC4C ), a national network brought together by the influential National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA ). This alliance emphasizes the essential role local governments play in championing the rights and potential of immigrants in their communities.
In testament to the importance of the day, Loke G , the esteemed General Manager of AKM Publishing LLC, was present. He stood among the most important Ethnic Media representatives, bearing witness as the NPNA held an illuminating luncheon. Attendees were privy to crucial information, about challenges, and triumphs of naturalization and Citizenship.
The core campaign behind this movement,“Naturalize Now, Houston!” is led by the NPNA in collaboration with significant local entities. Their mission is clear: to invigorate and inform the immigrant community about the naturalization process, ensuring they receive the support and guidance they need.
The campaign's foundation is strengthened by its association with the Houston Endowment, Harris County, City of Houston, Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative (HILSC), and many other trusted community partners. Each entity brings its unique expertise and commitment to the table, ensuring a comprehensive approach to assisting new Americans in their journey towards citizenship.
For those interested in learning more or seeking guidance on the naturalization process, the NPNA offers valuable resources and information. Contact them directly at or delve into their comprehensive guidance by visiting houston.naturalizenow.org
“The American dream is deeply tied to the story of immigrants, and I commend the determination and grit of anyone going through the naturalization process," said Commissioner Lesley Briones of Precinct 4. "I am proud of Harris County's collaboration with the National Partnership for New Americans to bring robust naturalization services to our area. The strength of our region and the health of our democracy depend on our ability to deliver on the great promise of this nation.”
Houston Endowment is funding this initiative with a $2.13 million grant to NPNA to strengthen and expand naturalization programming, along with $1.65 million for“Give Citizenship A Boost,” a program to fund application fees for eligible immigrants. Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative is leading that project.
“When eligible individuals become naturalized citizens, they unlock opportunities for greater stability and prosperity and make our region stronger as a whole,” said Ann B. Stern, President and CEO of Houston Endowment.“Houston is home to 300,000 legal permanent residents who add to the rich diversity of our city. We want to ensure these individuals are equipped with the information and resources they need to become full and active participants in our community.”
Born in the Central African Republic, Hervé-Michel Jackson Bremaidou was living in the U.S. as an international student when civil war broke out in his native country. Eight years after obtaining asylum, Mr. Jackson Bremaidou just became a U.S. citizen. He explained,“Becoming a U.S citizen is like a superhero joining the Justice League, alongside amazing heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. Let's accomplish greatness by being the indivisible one American nation under God.”
Through Naturalize Now, Houston! NPNA will train teams of Citizenship Community Navigators, together with local partners Mi Familia Vota, Woori Juntos, OCA-Greater Houston, and SAAVETX Education, to reach the eligible-to-naturalize people across greater Houston.
The Citizenship Community Navigators are trusted leaders within their communities, many of whom have personal experience with the naturalization process. Their job is to address language barriers, help community members navigate the naturalization process, and connect them to low-cost legal services as well as financial assistance for application fees.“No one should be priced out of participating in our democracy,” said Nicole Melaku, Executive Director of National Partnership for New Americans.
“We understand that the citizenship application fee of $725 is a significant financial burden for families with limited means. Through the 'Give Citizenship A Boost' project, we will help individuals overcome this barrier by covering the application fees,” said Zenobia Lai, Executive Director of Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative.“Together with our eight project partners serving diverse immigrant communities, we will make citizenship attainable.”
The organizations are also collaborating with the City of Houston and Harris County to hire an official in each office to expand the role local governments play in promoting citizenship. This follows the commitments laid down in the Harris County Citizenship Day resolution, which passed on August 29, and Mayor Turner's Citizenship Day proclamation before City Council today.
Dayana Iza, Texas Programs Manager for Mi Familia Vota said,“Mi Familia Vota Texas is committed to helping our immigrant communities naturalize. When we utilize a Citizenship Community Navigator model, we will reach more people, help reduce their fears, and assist eligible immigrants in the naturalization process. We are committed to helping those in our community take the next step in their naturalization journey. We know that an organized, engaged, educated community can help strengthen our democracy."
The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) is a national multiethnic, multiracial partnership network of 66 of the country's leading immigrant and refugee rights organizations who together advocate for policies and programs to successfully integrate New Americans. NPNA exists to advance an immigrant equity and inclusion agenda at the state, local and federal level through policy, advocacy, and service programs that create vast opportunities for immigrant and refugee communities to achieve full civic, social and economic justice.
