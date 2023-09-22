X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Estimated To Surpass US$ 1.061 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The global X-ray inspection systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% from US$629.735 million in 2021 to US$1,061.250 million by 2028. The global X-ray inspection systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% from US$629.735 million in 2021 to US$1,061.250 million by 2028.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global X-ray inspection systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,061.250 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global x-ray inspection systems market growth are the increasing demand for high-quality and non-destructive inspection solutions across various industries, stringent quality control and safety regulations, the need for accurate detection of contaminants and defects in products, advancements in X-ray technology, and the growing adoption of automation in manufacturing and quality assurance processes.
X-ray inspection systems are sophisticated technological solutions used for non-destructive testing and quality control across a wide range of industries. These X-ray systems employ X-ray radiation to penetrate and visualize the internal structures of objects, helping to detect defects, contaminants, or inconsistencies in products, materials, or packaging. X-ray inspection systems are crucial for ensuring product integrity, safety, and compliance with industry standards, making them valuable tools in manufacturing, healthcare, food processing , and security applications.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in March 2022 Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection launched the X12, an affordable X-ray inspection solution for the Pan-Asia market. Equipped with advanced detection capabilities and user-friendly features, the X12 helps food manufacturers ensure product safety and quality. It offers fast contaminant detection and in-line quality checks, improving brand integrity and consumer protection.
Based on type, the global X-ray inspection systems market is divided into 2D X-ray Inspection System and 3D X-ray Inspection System. The 3D X-ray inspection system segment is experiencing significant growth in the global X-ray inspection systems market. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for more comprehensive and precise inspection capabilities, especially in industries like electronics, automotive, and aerospace, where complex and intricate components require detailed scrutiny. 3D X-ray systems provide a three-dimensional view of the scanned objects, enabling the detection of internal defects, assembly errors, and contaminations with remarkable accuracy.
Based on Industry vertical, the global x-ray inspection systems market is divided into automotive, defense, medical device, manufacturing, food and others. The medical device industry vertical is experiencing significant growth in the global X-ray inspection systems market. This growth is attributed to the ever-increasing need for precise and non-destructive inspection of medical devices, such as implants, prosthetics, and diagnostic equipment. X-ray inspection systems play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and safety of these devices by detecting even the smallest defects or irregularities. As advancements in medical technology continue to drive innovation and regulatory standards become more stringent, the demand for X-ray inspection systems in the medical device industry is on the rise, making it a major growth segment in the market.
Geographically, North America accounts for a substantial share of the global X-ray inspection systems market due to several key factors. The region's robust manufacturing sector, particularly in industries like automotive, aerospace, and food processing, drives the demand for precise quality control and safety measures. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards and the need for non-destructive testing methods have spurred the adoption of X-ray inspection systems. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and a focus on product innovation in North America further contribute to its significant presence in the global market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global x-ray inspection systems market that have been covered include Golden Engineering Inc., AVONIX IMAGING, Virtual Media Integration, Gopel Electronic GmbH, QSA Global Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric, Visiconsult GmbH, CXR Company, Vidisco Ltd., Sesotec GmbH and North Star Imaging Inc. among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the global x-ray inspection systems market as below:
.BY TYPE
o2D X-ray Inspection System
o3D X-ray Inspection System
.BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
oAutomotive
oDefense
oMedical Device
oManufacturing
oFood
oOthers
.BY GEOGRAPHY
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.Germany
.France
.United Kingdom
.Spain
.Italy
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.South Korea
.India
.Indonesia
.Thailand
.Taiwan
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Golden Engineering Inc.
.AVONIX IMAGING
.Virtual Media Integration
.Gopel Electronic GmbH
.QSA Global Inc.
.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
.General Electric
.Visiconsult GmbH
.CXR Company
.Vidisco Ltd.
.Sesotec GmbH
.North Star Imaging Inc.
