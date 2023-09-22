Impact Investing Market Expected To Reach $5986.5 Billion By 2031 | Morgan Stanley, Leapfrog Investments

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global impact investing market garnered $2.5 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.0 trillion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Request PDF Brochure:

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global impact investing market based on sector, investor, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on sector, the energy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global impact investing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on investor, the institutional investors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global impact investing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global impact investing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global impact investing market analyzed in the research include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global impact investing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy This Report (338 pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the impact investing market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing impact investing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the impact investing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global impact investing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Impact Investing Market Report Highlights

Sector

Education

Agriculture

Healthcare

Energy

Housing

Others

Investor

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players : Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network

More Reports:

Management Consulting Services Market:

Corporate Lending Market:

Loan Management Software Market:

Credit Card Issuance Services Market:

Bancassurance Market :

Fingerprint Payment Market:

Smart Finance Hardware Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn