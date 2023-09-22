Future Electronics Promotes Onsemi Series Of Mid-Voltage Power Mosfets In THE EDGE

Online PR News – 22-August-2023 – Pointe Claire,Quebec – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured onsemi's latest high-performance Power MOSFETs in THE EDGE.

Designed to revolutionize energy efficiency and performance across a wide range of applications, these power MOSFETs set a new standard for efficiency, reliability, and overall performance. These cutting-edge MOSFETs by onsemi leverage advanced semiconductor technologies to meet the growing demands of modern electronics and industrial applications.

To learn more, visit To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit contact:

