Chan Brothers Prestige And Clients Among Distinguished Guests At Orchids Of Machu Picchu Event

Online PR News – 22-August-2023 – Singapore – Chan Brothers Prestige, a renowned name in luxury travel and their high-profile clients were part of the VIPs who attended the exclusive“Orchids of Machu Picchu” event. Hosted by Gardens by the Bay, the Embassy of Peru and Inkaterra brought the mesmerizing beauty of Machu Picchu's orchids to Singapore.

This event took place on 18 August 2023, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the guest-of-honour, Ms Indranee Rajah (2nd Minister of Finance and National Development, Prime Minister's Office), Mr Felix Loh (CEO of Gardens by the Bay), H.E. Carlos Raul Vasquez Corrales (Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Singapore), ambassadors from various countries to Singapore, and notable individuals from diverse industries. Among the attendees was Chloe Chan, Executive Director of Chan Brothers Travel, adding to the event's significance.

Inspired by the historic Inca Trail, a network of ancient roads that connected the Inca Empire, the floral display featured an extraordinary collection of orchids presented in an Orchidarium. One of the highlights of this collection was the special assortment of preserved orchids encased in glass resin, providing a glimpse into the region's rich floral heritage.

The“Orchids of Machu Picchu” showcased an enchanting display of orchids found exclusively within the UNESCO World Heritage site's region, and brought forth an array of 30 other species and hybrids with Peruvian ancestry. This meticulously curated garden captured the essence of Machu Picchu's botanical diversity. Among the showcased flowers were the rare Waqanki Orchid, Winay Wayna Orchid, and Paradise Orchid, which bloom exclusively within the captivating landscapes of Machu Picchu, and Inca Trail.

This event offered a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Peru while surrounded by the lush landscapes of Gardens by the Bay. Alongside the captivating orchid showcase, attendees were treated to captivating Peruvian cultural performances, enhancing the authenticity and vibrancy of the event.

The Orchids of Machu Picchu event epitomizes Chan Brothers Prestige's commitment to crafting exclusive and unforgettable experiences for its clients. Through collaborations with partners such as the Embassy of Peru and Inkaterra, Chan Brothers Prestige continues to provide its clients with access to the world's most captivating destinations and cultures.

