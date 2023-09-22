Westhampton Beach Student Wins Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship Offered By The Odierno Law Firm

Online PR News – 22-August-2023 – Westhampton, New York – The Odierno Law Firm is thrilled to announce the Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship winner, Sydney Anastasia! This award recognizes and celebrates the dedication, perseverance through hardships, and achievements of this outstanding athlete who excels both on the field and in her studies.

Sydney Anastasia, hailing from East Moriches, has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and passion for athletics and academics. As a child, Sydney was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. When she became well enough, she was able to dive back into sports. By the time she was in 8th grade, she was a four-season athlete playing soccer, basketball, volleyball, and softball. Sydney's perspective and focus allowed her to maintain positivity and uplift those around her.

When she entered high school, she took the initiative to start a childhood cancer awareness club. Sydney and her friends have planned and hosted charity events and have raised over $13,000. During her senior year of high school, the WHB Golden Canes became an official school club, the first new club at the school in over a decade. Sydney's work throughout her athletic and academic career has allowed her to leave a solid legacy at her highschool and give back to other children in need.

Her commitment to her training, her team, and her studies has been nothing short of exceptional. Sydney's achievements on the field and in the classroom make her a true role model for aspiring athletes nationwide.

"We are truly impressed by Sydney's accomplishments and the way she embodies the spirit of this award. She represents the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership, resiliency, and academic excellence that we hold dear.” - Scott Odierno, ESQ.

The Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship honors Brianna Lieneck, who tragically lost her life in a boating accident at only 11 years old. This accident prompted the creation of Brianna's law, a boater education law requiring all power boaters in New York to complete an 8-hour boating safety course. The scholarship is intended for a female student-athlete in her senior year of high school in Nassau or Suffolk County, New York, planning to attend college. The award is granted on an annual basis, and the chosen candidate receives a one-time tuition grant of $15,000 paid to the institution of enrollment.

The Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship Award is a testament to The Odierno Law Firm's commitment to serving and uplifting the community. This award not only provides financial assistance for the winner's higher education but also serves as an inspiration to female athletes who dream of reaching new heights in their athletic endeavors while maintaining academic excellence.

To learn more about The Odierno Law Firm, P.C.'s annual scholarship award, please visit today!