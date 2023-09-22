Online PR News – 28-August-2023 – Carrollton, TX – Inc. revealed today that Our Serviceworks ranks No. 1866 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CEO Michelle Harris says,“One of the biggest drivers of our growth is the ongoing communication and relationships we've developed with our clients. Together with our client, our team creates the ultimate brand experience, delighting the customer, and continually building the brand.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.“To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Our Serviceworks delivers outsourced fulfillment and customer care services designed to ensure an outstanding customer experience in every interaction, every time, from start to finish. Our 35 years of experience, state-of-the-art climate controlled facilities, and dedicated team are just a few of the benefits of partnering with OSW.

For Further Information Contact:

Jessica Trent



469-322-4009