GK AVTODOM Became The Official Dealer Of Italian Motorcycles Benelli

Online PR News – 28-August-2023 – Moscow – A wide range of motorcycles of the Italian brand will go to AVTODOM Benelli Altufievo and AVTODOM Benelli Krasnodar before the end of the year.

Elegant and technological Benelli motorcycles are designed to satisfy the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts and the most demanding riders. Motorcycles provide maximum comfort and a high level of control while driving.

Benelli became part of the Q.J. Qianjiang, located in Wenling in 2005 B. Nearly 14,000 people produce more than 1,200,000 vehicles annually. Benelli successfully celebrated its centenary in 2011.

120 motorcycles will be available at AVTODOM Benelli dealerships by the end of the year. A wide range of models will especially please brand fans: Benelli Naked 502 C, Benelli Naked 752 S, Benelli Touring TRK 251, Benelli Touring TRK 502, Benelli Touring TRK 502 X, Bennelli Scrambler Leoncino 500, Bennelli Leoncino 500 Trail, Bennelli Leoncino 800 and Bennelli Leoncino 800 Trail. The cost of models starts from 510,000 rubles.

Benelli Naked 502 C combines advanced technology, individuality and unique design. Benelli Naked 752 S is designed to give its owner a new exciting experience on highways and winding roads. Compact, bright and functional, the Benelli Touring TRK 251 is ideal for city trips. Every day with the Benelli Touring TRK 502 turns into an exciting journey, thanks to comfortable ergonomics, unsurpassed wind protection and energy-intensive suspension. The Benelli Touring TRK 502 X is ready for any challenge with its 500cc twin-cylinder engine and off-road chassis capabilities.

The Bennelli Scrambler Leoncino 500 combines the classic design with modern dynamics and handling. Bennelli Leoncino 500 Trail is an elegant and balanced motorcycle. It is designed to move on the pavement or on the race track. The Bennelli Scrambler Leoncino 800 combines classic and modernity with a powerful 754cc mechanical engine. Bennelli Scrambler Leoncino 800 Trail is a stylish and functional motorcycle. It is rightfully considered the conqueror of off-road.

A wide range of motorcycles is presented in AVTODOM Altufievo. Quality service is carried out in the official service centers AVTODOM Benelli Altufievo and AVTODOM Benelli Krasnodar. 2 year warranty is provided on new motorcycles. Customers can take out an insurance policy when buying motorcycles. They can also take advantage of loan programs.

“GK AVTODOM and the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli are pleased to announce the start of cooperation. We always provide customers with the best service and quality services. I am sure that Benelli models will find admirers among motorcyclists due to modern design and outstanding performance. The sale of equipment is carried out with VAT” – Oleg Romanenko, director of AVTODOM Benelli Altufievo, commented.