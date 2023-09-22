Microchip PIC16F18854 Microcontrollers Featured By Future Electronics

(MENAFN- Online PR Media) Future Electronics is featuring Microchip's PIC16F18854 Microcontrollers (MCUs).
Online PR News – 28-August-2023 – Pointe Claire,Quebec – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Microchip's PIC16F18854 Microcontroller (MCU) in a recently-launched campaign.
The PIC16(L)F18854 microcontrollers by Microchip feature Analog, Core Independent Peripherals and Communication Peripherals, combined with eXtreme Low-Power (XLP) technology for a wide range of general purpose and low-power applications.
To learn more about these microcontrollers, visit here to receive the latest issues of Future Electronics' newsletters right to your inbox and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit Future Electronics
contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
+1 514-694-7710
###
