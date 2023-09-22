YES Germany Once Again Honored With The Most Trusted European Education Award

Online PR News – 28-August-2023 – Delhi – We are thrilled to announce that YES Germany was recognize as the BEST GERMAN EDUCATION CONSULTANT IN INDIA on July 30, 2023, not just once, but twice. YES Germany has been excited by receiving this award by none other than the famous Personality SOHAIL KHAN who is an Indian actor, film director, writer and producer. The award was presented by Eminent Research – brand IQ to YES Germany which is one of the leading brand consultancies in India. YES Germany mission has always been to simplify the complex process of studying abroad and to ensure that students receive the guidance they need to make informed decisions about their education.

This award highlights YES Germany and its team member's exceptional dedication to providing services to students aspiring to study in Germany. With a team of experienced professionals, YES Germany has successfully facilitated countless students in their journey to secure admission to Top German universities. As a leading education consultant, YES Germany offers a range of services including university selection, application assistance, visa guidance and pre and post-departure support.

The“BEST GERMAN EDUCATION CONSULTANT IN INDIA” award is a reflection of YES Germany's consistent efforts to provide top-notch services and make a positive impact in this field. The organization remains committed to its mission of shaping the future of Indian students by opening doors to world–class education opportunities in Germany. From Best in 2021 to Most Trusted in 2023 their journey as Top German and European Education consultant continues.

Why Students Choose Us:

. 17+ years of expertise.

. Guaranteed Admissions to Public Universities.

. More than 7000+ Happy Faces.

. 100% visa success ratio.

. More than 30,000 students counseled.

. 15000+ admission letters

YES Germany's success is not only attributed to its outstanding services but also to its strong network of partnerships with leading German Universities and we have an alliance of nine leading technical universities, including RWTH Aachen University, Technical University of Munich (TUM), and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). This collaboration opens the door to thousands of opportunities for Indian students ensuring that they have access to world-class education and research facilities. YES Germany victory as the BEST GERMAN EDUCATION CONSULTANT IN INDIA is a reflection of its tireless dedication, unwavering support and services. With a focus on personalized support and transparency, YES Germany stands as a true leader in shaping the educational journeys of countless aspiring students.