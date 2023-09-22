SNICKERS® Celebrates The Upcoming Cricket Season With A Noobie Twist

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd September 2023: Mars Wrigley's best-selling chocolate bar, SNICKERS® is hitting it out of the park with a humorous campaign that preps you for the upcoming cricket season. Building on its globally adored brand proposition of 'You're Not You When You're Hungry', the latest SNICKERS® Noobie Mistakes perfectly captures the "out-of-sorts" fan moments solidifying its long-standing association with cricket.
Set to roll out in two phases, the campaign, ideated by DDB Tribal, unfolds the concept of making Noobie Mistakes with a quirky TVC. The films build on the cricket season fever by featuring excited fans in "out-of-sorts moments" making hilarious blunders. Bringing to life the unique brand proposition, SNICKERS® presents itself as the ultimate solution to avoid such mishaps. As the season will be at its peak, the brand will keep the humor going with the launch of two new 10-second digital films giving consumers more instances of out-of-sort moments with SNICKERS® to the rescue!
Speaking on the 360° campaign, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing and Customer Marketing, at Mars Wrigley India, said," The fun brand proposition of SNICKERS®, 'You're not you when you're hungry', has been globally loved by consumers. As the spirit of cricket season kicks in, the campaign aims to bring together the exhilaration of cricket fandom with a dose of unexpected comedy. The all-new TVC and the unveiling of Noobieverse gaming platform will elevate the entertainment of consumers across the country. Through this, we emphasize our relevance among the GenZ audience while continuing to inspire billion moments of happiness among the consumers. We are confident SNICKERS® quirky celebration of the cricket season with its noobie take will deeply resonate with the audience."
Speaking on the latest campaign, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, said," Ever 'called in sick' to your boss, only to foolishly post a picture of yourself watching the India-Pak match on Instagram? Noobie mistake! Maybe you just need a SNICKERS®. After all, you're not yourself when you're hungry. So, this cricket World Cup season, SNICKERS® launches a campaign that highlights the Noobie mistakes we make while trying to be the best fans and cheerleaders for our team."
The campaign moves beyond entertainment and rolls out an online contest through a Noobieverse gaming platform on the SNICKERS® India website. The contest engages consumers in a unique game of spotting Noobie Mistakes in situations related to cricketing fan truths daily to win exciting gifts and avail cashback, running for a period of eight weeks.
Keeping up the momentum, the SNICKERS® bars have been especially curated for cricket fever with distinctive phrases such as 'Stumped' and 'No ball', available at the nearest stores and have a promo code that offers 100% assured UPI cashback on INR 20, INR 35 and INR 50 SNICKERS® variants. Playing with hashtags like #NoobieMistakes, the brand aims to connect with a wider set of audience through two new digital-only TVCs.
The films are available in nine languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu on both TV and digital platforms. Below is the link to the Hindi version of the TVCs.
Company :-Avian WE
User :- Shrishti Joshi
Email :
Mobile:- + 91 86505 93084
MENAFN22092023003198003206ID1107122082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.