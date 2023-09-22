TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.

Teamsters are fighting plans by

Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.

Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.