TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Warehouse Workers Demand Company Offer Just Wages, Union Contract

Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.

Teamsters are fighting plans by
Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.

Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.

WHAT:

Rally to protect American workers


WHO:

Chedraui/Smart & Final workers

Tom
Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division

Lou
Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630

Elected officials

Community groups


WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 22

3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. PDT



WHERE:

Chedraui USA Corporate Office

600 Citadel Drive

Commerce, CA 90040

Contact:
 Oscar
Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630

