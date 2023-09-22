TEAMSTERS AT SMART & FINAL TO RALLY FOR AMERICAN JOBS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Warehouse Workers Demand Company Offer Just Wages, Union Contract
COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Teamsters Local 630 members who work at two Chedraui-owned Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California will rally on Friday, Sept. 22, to demand the company guarantee their jobs at just wages and with a union contract.
Teamsters are fighting plans by
Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses and force longtime employees to reapply for their jobs at a new warehouse.
Smart & Final workers plan to march on Chedraui USA's corporate offices to demand the company guarantee their jobs at fair wages and with a union contract.
|
WHAT:
|
Rally to protect American workers
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Chedraui/Smart & Final workers
|
|
Tom
Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division
|
|
Lou
Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630
|
|
Elected officials
|
|
Community groups
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, Sept. 22
|
|
3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. PDT
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
Chedraui USA Corporate Office
|
|
600 Citadel Drive
|
|
Commerce, CA 90040
Contact:
Oscar
Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 630
MENAFN22092023003732001241ID1107122071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.