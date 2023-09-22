Clover Health To Present At Maxim Group Emerging Growth In A.I. Virtual Conference On September 26, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CEO, Andrew Toy, will participate in a fireside chat during the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I. Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.
Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Schmidt
