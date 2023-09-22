Precision Swine Farming Market Worth $711 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Precision Swine Farming Market represents an emerging and transformative sector within the agriculture industry. Precision swine farming, often referred to as precision livestock farming (PLF), involves the use of advanced technologies and data-driven approaches to enhance the management, health, and productivity of swine farms. Precision swine farming relies on data collection and analysis to monitor various aspects of pig production, including feeding, health, behavior, and environmental conditions. Farms are equipped with various sensors and devices, such as RFID tags, GPS trackers, temperature sensors, and cameras, to collect real-time data from individual pigs and the farm environment. Precision swine farming market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $418 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $711 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The market for precision swine farming by software offering is experiencing growth due to the need for efficient data management and analysis in managing large number of pigs as there has been surge in demand for pork products. Download an Illustrative overview: Precision Swine Farming Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2023 USD 418 million Market size value in 2028 USD 711 million Market growth rate CAGR of 11.2% Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Segments covered by application, by offering and by farm size Regions covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Market Drivers

Utilization of precision feeding techniques in swine farming

Surging labor costs and rising demand for automation in swine industry Increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection Market Opportunities

Increasing adoption of swine monitoring technology in emerging economies Increase in pig meat production

Precision Swine Farming Market major players covered in the report, such as:



Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

CTB, Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Yingzi Technology Co, Ltd. (China)

Hotraco (Netherlands)

VDL Agrotech BV (Netherlands)

AcuShot Needle Free (Canada) Pulse NeedleFree Systems (US)

Precision Swine Farming Market Report (231 Pages, Tables, and Figures):

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Precision Swine Farming Market by Offering



Farm/barn climate control and monitoring

Swine health monitoring/early disease detection

Vaccination and drug delivery

Swine identification and tracking

Feeding management Others

Precision Swine Farming Market by Application



Hardware

Software Services

Precision Swine Farming Market by Farm Size



Small farms

Mid-sized farms Large farms

Precision Swine Farming Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America RoW

The key stakeholders in the Precision Swine Farming Market include:



Swine Farmers: Swine farmers are at the forefront of precision swine farming, responsible for implementing and managing the technology and practices on their farms to improve efficiency and productivity.

Technology Providers: Companies that develop and supply precision swine farming technologies, including sensors, monitoring systems, automation equipment, and data analytics software, are vital stakeholders.

Feed Manufacturers: Precision swine farming often involves optimizing feed composition. Feed manufacturers play a crucial role in providing customized feed formulations to meet the specific nutritional needs of swine.

Veterinarians and Animal Health Professionals: Veterinary experts are essential for monitoring swine health and ensuring that precision farming practices align with animal welfare standards.

Data Analytics Companies: Entities specializing in data analytics and machine learning contribute to the interpretation of data collected on swine farms, providing actionable insights for farmers.

Government and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies set and enforce guidelines and standards related to animal welfare, food safety, and environmental impact in swine farming.

Research Institutions: Universities and research organizations conduct studies and provide valuable research on precision swine farming practices, driving innovation and best practices.

Farm Management Software Providers: Software companies offer farm management solutions that help farmers organize and analyze data, manage resources, and optimize farm operations.

Environmental Agencies: Organizations concerned with environmental sustainability monitor and regulate swine farming practices to minimize the industry's impact on the environment. Livestock Associations: Industry associations, such as swine producer associations, provide support, advocacy, and information exchange among farmers and industry stakeholders.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:



Technological Advancements: Precision swine farming is experiencing rapid technological advancements, with the integration of sensors, automation, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor and manage swine production.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Data collection and analysis are at the core of precision swine farming. Farmers use real-time data on pig health, behavior, and environmental conditions to make informed decisions, leading to improved productivity and efficiency.

Individualized Animal Care: Precision farming allows for individualized care of pigs, optimizing nutrition, health, and comfort for each animal. This leads to better overall welfare and higher-quality pork products.

Disease Prevention and Health Monitoring: Continuous health monitoring and early disease detection through sensor technology contribute to reduced antibiotic use and improved swine health.

Environmental Sustainability: Precision swine farming incorporates environmental monitoring and management practices to minimize the industry's impact on ecosystems, including waste management and resource optimization.

Labor Efficiency: Automation and remote monitoring reduce the need for manual labor on swine farms, making operations more efficient and cost-effective.

Customized Feeding: Precision feeding systems adjust feed composition and portions based on individual pig needs, enhancing feed efficiency, and reducing waste.

Improved Product Quality: Precision farming practices lead to higher-quality pork products with consistent taste and texture, meeting consumer demands for premium meat products.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to animal welfare, food safety, and environmental regulations is essential in precision swine farming, ensuring the industry's social and ethical responsibility. Global Market Growth: The Precision Swine Farming Market is expanding globally as swine producers recognize the benefits of technology adoption in terms of increased production and sustainability.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players

Geographic Analysis



Further breakdown of the Rest of European precision swine farming market, by key country Further breakdown of the Rest of South America precision swine farming market, by key country





