FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“Etfs”)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending September 30, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on October 6, 2023 to unitholders of record on September 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0600
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN $0.0250
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1300
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0050
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0600
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.3000
First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0600
FHG.F $0.0450
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.1850
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.2000
First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.1500
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0500
First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH $0.0550
FHH.F $0.0450


About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $203 billion as of August 31, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at .

