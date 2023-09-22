President Of Germany To Hold Meetings With Central Asian Presidents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of
Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet with presidents of
Central Asian countries on September 29 in Berlin, Trend reports.
Steinmeier announced Germany's readiness to strengthen
cooperation with Central Asian countries. Thus, the German
president will meet with the Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov
(Turkmenistan), Kassym Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), Sadyr Zhaparov
(Kyrgyz Republic), Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan) and Shavkat
Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan).
The meeting of the heads of state and the photography ceremony
is said to be held at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.
Back in January, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev said that Central Asian states
are currently considered one of the most promising regions for
investments and are expected to attract around $170 billion in the
next 10 years.
The growth of the influence of Central Asian states led to
increased interest from leading countries of the world. Since 2022,
a number of contacts were signed between Central Asian countries
and such countries as Japan, South Korea, Germany, the US, India
and China, aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation, Konuspayev
said at the time.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107122036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.