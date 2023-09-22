President Of Germany To Hold Meetings With Central Asian Presidents

Steinmeier announced Germany's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian countries. Thus, the German president will meet with the Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan), Kassym Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), Sadyr Zhaparov (Kyrgyz Republic), Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan) and Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan).

The meeting of the heads of state and the photography ceremony is said to be held at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

Back in January, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev said that Central Asian states are currently considered one of the most promising regions for investments and are expected to attract around $170 billion in the next 10 years.

The growth of the influence of Central Asian states led to increased interest from leading countries of the world. Since 2022, a number of contacts were signed between Central Asian countries and such countries as Japan, South Korea, Germany, the US, India and China, aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation, Konuspayev said at the time.