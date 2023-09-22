Digital Exhibitions Surge As The Global Exhibition Market Adapts To A Post-COVID Landscape

The global exhibition market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with forecasts indicating that it will reach up to US$25.19 billion by 2023, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period.

Overview of the Exhibition Market

Exhibitions serve as a dynamic marketplace where exhibitors, organizers, audiences, and sponsors converge in a face-to-face environment, fostering business agreements, acquiring industry insights, promoting products and services, and gaining a competitive edge. Exhibitors, representing businesses and enterprises, showcase their offerings to attract investors and consumers.

The exhibition landscape is evolving, with businesses exploring innovative formats such as hybrid exhibits that combine physical and digital elements to engage a broader audience.

Market Segmentation

Revenue Streams :

The exhibition market is categorized into four segments based on revenue streams: Exhibitors Fees, Public Admission Fees, Sponsorship Fees, and Others. Exhibitors Fees lead the market, driven by the increasing number of exhibitors participating in hybrid exhibitions. Sponsorship Fees are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR.

Type :

Exhibition types include Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), and Mixed. Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions hold the largest market share, fueled by the growing demand for industry insights, knowledge of new products and services, and novel marketing tools.

Mode :

The market is segmented by mode into Physical, Digital, and Hybrid. Physical exhibitions constitute half of the global market, driven by factors like increased travel and participation in auctions and other activities hosted at exhibitions. Digital exhibitions are expected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by their cost-effectiveness and convenience.

Geographic Coverage :

The global exhibition market is analyzed across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market due to well-established venues and exhibition spaces. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant market share, especially in countries like India and China.

Key Market Factors

Growth Drivers :



Growth in Emerging Markets

Rise in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI)

Rising Business Travel Increasing Online Exhibitions

Challenges :



High Costs for Setup Substitutes for Exhibitions

Trends :



Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Increase in Hybrid Events Use of New Technology: Metaverse

Impact of COVID-19 :

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the exhibition industry due to restrictions on large gatherings. However, the market rebounded post-COVID, with a surge in online exhibitions and the adoption of innovative trends such as hybrid events, internationalization, venue infrastructure upgrades, video conferences, and more.

Analysis of Key Players

The global exhibition market is characterized by fragmentation and the presence of numerous local operators. Key players in the market include Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Informa PLC, Messe Munchen GmbH, RELX PLC, Messe Dusseldorf Gmbh, Hyve Group PLC, Clarion Events, DMGT Events (DMG Events), Emerald Expositions, Fiera Milano SpA, Comexposium Group, GL Events, MCH Group, Deutsche Messe AG, and Koelnmesse GmbH.

