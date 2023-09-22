EU Seeks Further Increase In Gas Supply From Azerbaijan - European Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Europe seeks
further increase in gas supply from Azerbaijan, Tim McPhie,
Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy at the European
Commission, said at a briefing, Trend reports.
"Gas supply from Azerbaijan accounted for 3 percent of EU's
imports in 2022, compared to 2 percent in 2021. And we expect to
reach a similar level this year. In 2021, we imported 8.1 bcm of
Azerbaijani gas, while in 2022 we received 11.3 bcm. So there is an
increase. We have a memorandum of understanding in place, which
implies the increase of Azerbaijani gas supplies to 20 bcm by 2027,
as well as broader cooperation in renewable energy," he said.
Meanwhile, Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of
Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas
from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia
and Türkiye.
The project's cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the
forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are
expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and EU agreed to increase the volume of
gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the current 10 bcm
to 20 bcm by 2027.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107122032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.