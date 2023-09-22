EU Imports Only Caspian Gas From Azerbaijan - European Commission

"This is a matter of volumes. The volume of gas which is exported from Russia to Azerbaijan is significantly smaller than what we are importing from Azerbaijan, so there is no Russian gas in those supplies," he explained.

McPhie also pointed out that the MoU between Azerbaijan and the EU is in place, further adding that "this document implies the increase of Azerbaijani gas by 2027, as well as broader cooperation in renewable energy".

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and EU agreed to double the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the current levels to 20 bcm by 2027.

Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.

The project's cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10 years.