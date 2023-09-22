EU Imports Only Caspian Gas From Azerbaijan - European Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. There is no
Russian gas going to Europe from Azerbaijan, these are only Caspian
resources, Tim McPhie, Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy
at the European Commission, said at a briefing, Trend reports.
"This is a matter of volumes. The volume of gas which is
exported from Russia to Azerbaijan is significantly smaller than
what we are importing from Azerbaijan, so there is no Russian gas
in those supplies," he explained.
McPhie also pointed out that the MoU between Azerbaijan and the
EU is in place, further adding that "this document implies the
increase of Azerbaijani gas by 2027, as well as broader cooperation
in renewable energy".
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and EU agreed to double the volume of
gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the current levels
to 20 bcm by 2027.
Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas
to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas from the Caspian
Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.
The project's cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the
forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are
expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10 years.
