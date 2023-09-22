Mine Incident Investigation Pursued In Azerbaijan's Shusha - General Prosecutor's Office

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1965) who was driving a bulldozer while carrying out road construction work was injured on September 22 at about 12:00 (GMT+4) as a result of the explosion of a mine laid on the road in the territory of Khalfali village in Azerbaijan's Shusha district.

As a result of the incident, the man received minor injuries. There is no danger to his life.

Moreover, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said that a total of 2,728 mines produced in Armenia in 2021 have been discovered and deactivated in Karabakh from August 2022 to the present.