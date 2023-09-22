Mine Incident Investigation Pursued In Azerbaijan's Shusha - General Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. In connection
with the mine incident that occurred in Shusha (in the territory
that passed under the control of the Azerbaijani Army), the Shusha
district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation, the
press service of Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office told
Trend .
An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1965) who was driving a
bulldozer while carrying out road construction work was injured on
September 22 at about 12:00 (GMT+4) as a result of the explosion of
a mine laid on the road in the territory of Khalfali village in
Azerbaijan's Shusha district.
As a result of the incident, the man received minor injuries.
There is no danger to his life.
Moreover, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun
Bayramov said that a total of 2,728 mines produced in Armenia in
2021 have been discovered and deactivated in Karabakh from August
2022 to the present.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107122028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.