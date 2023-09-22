Three More Civilian Vessels Heading To Ukrainian Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more ships are moving along the temporary corridor toward Ukrainian ports. They will be loaded with agricultural products and ore.
The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform saw.
"The bulk carriers Azara, Ying Hao 01, and Eneida have confirmed their readiness to use the temporary corridor for civilian vessels and are moving towards the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk," the statement said.
After loading more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore, the vessels will set sail for China, Egypt, and Spain. Read also: Second grain ship leaves Ukrainian port via temporary corridor - Bloomberg
As reported, the corridor temporarily established by the Ukrainian Navy has already been used by bulk carriers Resilient Africa and Aroyat, which exported more than 20,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products.
