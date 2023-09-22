Award-Winning Actor And Poet Omari Hardwick Keynotes The 2Nd Annual Growlit Project Literacy Gala

Get your ticket while suppplies last to the 2nd Annual GrowLit Project Literacy Gala at 6 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 29th in West Palm Beach, FL.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Thousands of children from low-income families need access to books at home to read. Time after time, studies have shown that students who are not exposed to reading at an early age are more likely to continue to be poor readers as they get older.

The GrowLit Project is working to change those statistics as literacy takes center Stage at the 2nd Annual Literacy Gala on October 29 at the Lake Pavilion in West Palm Beach-this year's theme, Unveiling the Power of Literacy.

Omari Hardwick, an award-winning actor and poet, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. He is best known for portraying Ghost in the Starz television series Power. However, on this night, his speech will focus on the importance and impact of literacy.

WPBF's morning news anchor, Steven Graves, will serve as MC for the evening. During the gala, the GrowLit Project is announcing its Read to Lead Program, geared towards helping children discover a love for reading, said Leroy Kelson, Founder of GrowLit Project.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. The evening proceeds will fund a literacy camp for over two hundred students next summer.

WHO: GROWLIT PROJECT

WHAT: 2ND Annual Gala Literacy Gala

WHEN: October 29, 2023, Time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Pavilion located at 101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

WHY: Launching the Read 2 Lead Program, Unveiling the Power of Literacy

About GrowLit Project Inc: It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated and committed to improving literacy levels among youth in underserved and under-resourced communities.

