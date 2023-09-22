Notice To Customers Of Vincent Camarda That Suffered Losses At A.G. Morgan Advisors: Contact Klaymantoskes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
KlaymanToskes Has Recovery Options for Vincent Camarda Customers
MASSAPEQUA, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Vincent Camarda and A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss recovery options.
The investment fraud law firm of KlaymanToskes continues its investigation of Vincent Camarda (CRD# 2463703) , an investment advisor registered with A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors in Massapequa, NY.
In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint naming Vincent Camarda, his associate James McArthur, and A.G. Morgan Advisors, in connection with a more than $500 million fraudulent investment offering known as Complete Business Solutions Group, doing business as Par Funding.
According to the SEC's complaint, from August 2017 until November 2017, and again from December 2018 until July 2020, Vincent Camarda and his associate James McArthur, through A.G. Morgan, raised at least $75 million from investors in connection with Par Funding's unregistered securities offering.
Camarda was previously registered as a broker/investment advisor with American Portfolios Financial Services from 2014 to 2018, with Traderfield Securities from 2019 to 2020, and with IBN Financial Services from 2021 to 2022.
Former and current customers of Vincent Camarda that suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes immediately to discuss recovery options at 888-997-9956 or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
