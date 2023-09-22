Peshawar Development Authority Demands Critical Project Details From Bahria Town

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The allure of owning a plot in Bahria Town Peshawar has captured the dreams of many citizens. However, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the developmental body responsible for the provincial capital, has raised concerns regarding the lack of essential project information provided by Bahria Town's administration.
In a letter issued by the authority to Bahria Town's administration on September 6th, it was highlighted that in October 2020, Bahria's administration had submitted an application for a market survey, aimed at reviewing the project's regulations through a media campaign. The PDA granted permission for a four-month campaign in response to this request. Subsequently, in September 2021, an extension of an additional four months was granted. Regrettably, despite these allowances, Bahria Town's administration failed to initiate the proposed campaign.
Furthermore, the letter detailed that a bank guarantee had been issued at the Bahria Town administration's request. During this time, the PDA held the exclusive authority concerning residential and commercial plots within Peshawar.
The communication referred to the pertinent provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, emphasizing that, as per the law, an application for a market survey should include comprehensive details such as survey methodology, data sources, and the proposed advertising or questionnaire.
Significantly, Bahria Town's administration has not disclosed the project's location, provided information about its total area, or submitted other critical project details.
The authority has issued a stern warning to Bahria Town's administration, stressing that if the project falls under the purview of the PDA, all requisite details must be furnished. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in the application being rejected.
