Kuwait, China Sign Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed signing of cooperation agreements in guest house at the West Lake in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.
The two sides signed a joint statement regarding a cooperation plan for years 2024-28. It was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party politburo, Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Communist Partyآ's Central Committee and Foreign Minister.
Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah signed an MoU with the National Development and Reform Commission Chairman Zheng Shanjie regarding a low-carbon recycling green system.
Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah and Zheng also signed an MoU between Ministry of Public Works and the National Development and Reform Commission regarding infrastructure of water treatment stations.
Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad signed an MoU with the national energy department, which was represented by Zheng regarding the power systems and renewable energy.
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic affairs and investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak signed an MoU with Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng regarding Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.
The Foreign Minister represented the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and signed an MoU with Chinese Minister of Trade Wang Wentao regarding economic and free zones.
Minister of State for Housing Affairs signed an MoU between the Public Authority for Housing Welfare and Chinese ministry of trade regarding housing development. China was represented by Minister Wang. (end)
