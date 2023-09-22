(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks Set for Big Weekly Losses, Despite Slight Gain in Friday Futures
Stock futures rose slightly Friday, but the market is still poised to end the week with steep losses.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials advanced 20 points, or 0.1%, to 34,357.
Futures for the S&P 500 was ahead 7.75 points, or 0.2%, at 4,379.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 56.25 points, or 0.4%, to 14,919.
Those moves followed a three-day losing streak for all three stock averages as investors reacted to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it intended to keep interest rates higher for longer. These lofty levels could put pressure on risk assets like equities.
The S&P 500 is lower 2.7% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down 3.5% this week, on track for their worst weekly performance since March. It would also be their third negative week in a row. The blue-chip Dow has dipped 1.6% in the meantime.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 decreased 0.5% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng regained 2.2%
Oil prices grabbed 99 cents to $90.62 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $5.20 to $1,944.80.
